Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.59. 354,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,926. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby has a 1 year low of $38.12 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.88 per share, with a total value of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 1st quarter valued at $3,161,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 48.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

