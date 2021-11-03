Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.13 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 694,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,873. The company has a market capitalization of $299.67 million, a PE ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Castlight Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Castlight Health news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $38,955.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $170,957.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castlight Health stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Castlight Health worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

