ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Shares of ARCB traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 917,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $112.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
