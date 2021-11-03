ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Shares of ARCB traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.46. 917,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,028. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $112.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get ArcBest alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ArcBest stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of ArcBest worth $26,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.