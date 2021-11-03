Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $131.77

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 204.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.90. 6,257,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,108,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.