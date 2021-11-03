bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMXMF stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $129.08. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.38. bioMérieux has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average of $118.25.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

