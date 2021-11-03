Achain (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 17% against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $9.03 million and $1.55 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.91 or 0.00383752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

