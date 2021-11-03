Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0034 (RACA)

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $610.29 million and $33.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,944.49 or 0.99850624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.45 or 0.07242306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022263 BTC.

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

