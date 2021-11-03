DAOventures (DVD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $12,154.00

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, DAOventures has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.50 million and $12,154.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005637 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005059 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

