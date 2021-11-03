Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $12,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

NASDAQ:USIO traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. 53,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94. Usio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Usio by 26.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

