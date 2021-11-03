Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Thomas Taira Sells 155 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Taira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30.

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $51,762.25.

Carvana stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.41. The stock had a trading volume of 660,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,415. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of -257.61 and a beta of 2.29. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $182.06 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.04.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carvana by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

