IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,326 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36.

Shares of IGMS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.