IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Insider Bruce Keyt Sells 1,326 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $79,612.20.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $87,938.36.
Shares of IGMS stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 182,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,011. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of -1.26. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $133.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush boosted their target price on IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
