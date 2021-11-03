Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash Sells 3,800 Shares

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STOK traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. 73,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $977.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.20. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

