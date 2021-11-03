Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

MNDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

MNDI stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,820 ($23.78). The company had a trading volume of 650,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,248.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In other news, insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,811 ($23.66) per share, with a total value of £22,637.50 ($29,576.04). Also, insider Philip Yea bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, for a total transaction of £88,650 ($115,821.79). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,265 shares of company stock worth $11,157,711.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

