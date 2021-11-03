MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce $62.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.12 million and the lowest is $60.12 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $250.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.30 million to $254.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $271.18 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $283.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

MDXG has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,292. The company has a market cap of $905.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

