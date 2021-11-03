$25.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $25.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMDA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. 73,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,535. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
