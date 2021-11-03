$25.20 Million in Sales Expected for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to post $25.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.80 million and the highest is $25.60 million. Kamada posted sales of $35.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $99.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million. Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMDA. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kamada by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 99.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. 73,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,535. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

