Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 3,905,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $594.56 million, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

