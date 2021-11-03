Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to announce earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.91. Perficient reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth $70,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 130.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Perficient stock traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.33. 413,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,219. Perficient has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.