Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,774. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.42.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

