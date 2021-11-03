Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Radware updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.22 EPS.

RDWR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,089. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.87. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

