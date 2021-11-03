South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SJI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,393. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

