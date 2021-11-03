Iridium Price Tops $0.0491 on Exchanges (IRD)

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iridium has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $5,905.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00084760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.32 or 0.99854165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.15 or 0.07239305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,580,389 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

