Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 514,587 shares of company stock worth $3,482,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 1,503,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,380. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

