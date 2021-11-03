Crust (CRU) Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005043 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00169871 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 112.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.96 or 0.00747329 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

