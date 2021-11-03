Skycoin Market Capitalization Tops $8.17 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 66.1% against the dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00084760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.32 or 0.99854165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.15 or 0.07239305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

