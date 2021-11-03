boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.79

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.79 and last traded at $51.79, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

