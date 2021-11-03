Short Interest in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expands By 17.8%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the September 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 3,382,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

