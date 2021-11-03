Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 130,500 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 399,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,056. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $27.68.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

