Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 130,500 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,923,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,505,604.87.
Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 399,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,056. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $27.68.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
