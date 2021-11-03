Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $1,567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Michael Stock sold 77,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,014,860.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $519,010.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Michael Stock sold 154,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $2,003,540.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00.

LBRT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,552. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.83. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

