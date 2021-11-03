Jayshree Ullal Sells 21,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total value of $8,784,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total value of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total value of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total value of $6,515,520.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $5,072,625.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 39 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $14,497.08.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36.

On Monday, August 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.94, for a total value of $5,088,690.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $21.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.80. 1,360,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,095. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.01 and a twelve month high of $525.00. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.66.

Arista Networks’s stock is going to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

