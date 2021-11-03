Kalmar (KALM) Price Up 25% Over Last Week

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00002453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 25% higher against the US dollar. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.91 million and $178,646.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00084760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.32 or 0.99854165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.15 or 0.07239305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022221 BTC.

About Kalmar

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,179,420 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.