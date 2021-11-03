Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.90 million-$146.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.23 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.070 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.86.

NASDAQ:RPD traded up $5.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 713,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,597. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $130.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rapid7 stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 183.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Rapid7 worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

