SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $471,560.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 313.9% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,019.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.72 or 0.00970686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.04 or 0.00269827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.75 or 0.00212230 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00030540 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002990 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

