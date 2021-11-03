H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of HEES traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.57. 336,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,250. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,259 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

