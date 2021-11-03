EventChain Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $619,577.33 and approximately $25,991.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00050557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.94 or 0.00225230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00099142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EventChain Coin Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

