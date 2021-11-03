PolkaCover Price Reaches $0.16 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCover coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00084760 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00074120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00101828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,927.32 or 0.99854165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,562.15 or 0.07239305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00022221 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.