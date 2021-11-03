Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $21.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 452,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $359.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.56. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

