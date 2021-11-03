Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

SAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

