The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Neutral

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

American Water Works stock traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

