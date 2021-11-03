The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Neutral

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.43.
American Water Works stock traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
About American Water Works
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.
Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.