Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 648,300 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 821,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.99. 159,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,408. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.29. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

