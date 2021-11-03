WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Down 20.2% in October

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 99,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of HYZD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 55,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.