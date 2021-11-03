Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 120,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 161,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 83,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

