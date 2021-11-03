The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.90 EPS.

NYSE SMG traded up $15.71 on Wednesday, hitting $162.76. 1,175,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,569. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

