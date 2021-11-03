The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $8.50-8.90 EPS.
NYSE SMG traded up $15.71 on Wednesday, hitting $162.76. 1,175,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,569. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $180.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
