Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE OMI traded up $8.25 on Wednesday, reaching $45.25. 2,523,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,836. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $49.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $442,360.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,885. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Owens & Minor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,210 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Owens & Minor worth $16,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

