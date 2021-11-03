DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.76 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,150,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.55 per share, with a total value of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

