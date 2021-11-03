X World Games 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.42 Million (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, X World Games has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. One X World Games coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X World Games has a market cap of $27.39 million and $1.42 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00084614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00073906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00101725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,893.64 or 1.00048022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.95 or 0.07237836 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022213 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 194,500,000 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars.

