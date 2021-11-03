Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the lowest is ($0.39). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 2,329,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

