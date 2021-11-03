-$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.99) and the lowest is ($1.25). Kodiak Sciences posted earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.10).

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.49. 198,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.99 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 86,932 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.83 per share, with a total value of $8,330,693.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 113.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 23.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

