Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $37,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,968,625. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.41. The company had a trading volume of 774,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,942. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,400.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

