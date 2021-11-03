Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 310,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,525. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 596.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EARN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

