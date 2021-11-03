Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 310,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,525. The stock has a market cap of $156.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.85. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.
A number of brokerages have commented on EARN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
