Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) posted its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AMED traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,196. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.56.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

